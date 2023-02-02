Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday.

Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too.

With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has seen his fair share of frozen pipes. Ahead of the anticipated record cold moving into our area, he’s sharing some tips to help prevent that from happening to you.

“We’re really looking for the do’s and don’ts to keep you safe and to keep your pipes from freezing,” said Freiwald.

The first bit of advice is geared toward mobile homes.

“A lot of mobile homes have heat tapes that wrap their water lines. Make sure they’re plugged in. A lot of them run off a switch in your homes. Make sure they’re on and operational. Turn your heat up a little bit. Open up your cabinet doors, allow the heat to get to the hard-to-reach places,” said Freiwald

If you typically rely on a heat pump, wood stove, or pellet stove to heat your home, sub-freezing temperatures can create major problems.

“One of our main concerns is if you have a secondary heat source, if you baseboard heat in your home, to make sure you turn your thermostat up to get that baseboard heat running. Just because your baseboard heat is designed to move, and if that’s not running, it can freeze, and then you’ll have bigger problems as the pipes thaw when temperatures warm up,” said Freiwald.

If your pipes do freeze, Freiwald says never use an open flame to thaw them out.

“Very dangerous. You can have fires. We had numerous fires last year from people trying to do it themselves. So really, take the time of using a heat gun or a hairdryer. Take your hand, put it up in front of it to get a safe space. You’ll know where your heat is because that can also create a fire if you’re too close, and you don’t want that,” said Freiwald.

If you do find yourself in an emergency, Freiwald is happy to help. However, Nichols says they’d be even happier never taking another emergency call, knowing their neighbors are safe, and their property protected.

“It’s a lot cheaper for your heat than it is to have me come out on the weekend. Everyone wants to turn the thermostat down to save money, but it’s gonna cost you three times as much for us to come out to fix it than just crank the thermostat up for two days and keep the house nice and warm,” said Freiwald.

