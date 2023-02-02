Dangerous Cold Begins Overnight & Lasts Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase across the region ahead of an approaching Arctic cold front. This front will begin to move into northern areas closer to midnight and will produce areas of snow, especially in the mountains. Accumulations will be light with some areas only expecting a coating to up to 2″. This will become problematic as winds pick up Friday and Saturday and will create areas of blowing snow producing ground blizzard conditions. Because of this, there is a Blizzard Warning for parts of northern Maine as blowing snow will produce white out conditions.

Statewide Wind Chill Warning as wind chills will be as cold as -55° Friday & Saturday. Blizzard Warning for northern Maine due to blowing snow producing ground blizzard conditions with low visibility. (WABI)

Once the front clears the region, which will be before sunrise Friday, temperatures will begin to plummet and will fall for the rest of Friday. By midmorning, most areas will have air temperatures below zero with wind chill values that will be even colder. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be in the teens and 20s below zero and with NW winds gusting up to 35-45 mph, wind chill values will range from -20° to -40°. A Wind Chill Warning was issued for all day Friday and most of Saturday. Due to the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills, we have issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for BOTH Friday & Saturday. Some areas are expecting once in a decade cold!

The REAL cold arrives Friday night and into Saturday. Air temperatures Friday night and early Saturday are expected to range from -15° to -25°.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning. (WABI)

Once you factor in northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph, WIND CHILL values will range from -40° to -60°. The worst of the cold and the wind chills will be in the mountains.

Coldest wind chill values will be Friday night into early Saturday. Some areas could see their coldest wind chill values EVER recorded. BE SAFE! (WABI)

With values this cold, frostbite on exposed skin can set in within 5 minutes. It is extremely important to limit time outdoors during this timeframe. Make sure to check on your neighbors and remember your furry friends. Saturday will see little improvement.

With wind chill values that are expected Friday & Saturday, frostbite on exposed skin can set in within minutes! Dress for the cold! (WABI)

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. Northwest winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph so wind chill values are still going to be well below zero ranging from -20° to -40°. Winds will begin to taper off by Saturday afternoon, but it will still be cold.

The cold will retreat northwards by Sunday as highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values will also pop up above 0° by late morning Sunday. Light snow will spread across the region and will linger into early Monday.

Warmer weather with highs in the 30s and low 40s expected for the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow over the north. Turning cold as temperatures fall after midnight. WSW wind will increase ranging from 15-25 mph. This will begin to push wind chill values down below zero.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Partly cloudy. Falling temperatures with most locations dropping below zero before 9 AM. Windy conditions will send wind chill values below zero. WNW gusts will reach up to 45 mph. Dangerous cold temperatures and even colder wind chill values overnight.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Mostly sunny with frigid highs ranging from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. NW wind gusts up to 45 mph will push wind chill values as cold as -60°! Frostbite will be likely in less than 5 minutes.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.