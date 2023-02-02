Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer.

The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 10th via waterfrontconcerts.com or ticketmaster.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show is back and coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, July 6 with special guests Marty Stuart & Allen Stone! ALL A PART OF THE 2023 VARNEY INSURANCE CONCERT SERIES https://t.co/4YF1ZV6f3E pic.twitter.com/sPzTxUFzuA — Maine Savings Amphitheater (@mainesavingsamp) February 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.