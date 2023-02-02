Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer.

The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 10th via waterfrontconcerts.com or ticketmaster.com.

