Caribou man who died in fire last week identified

Water Street Fire Caribou, ME
Water Street Fire Caribou, ME(.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Officials have identified the person who died last week after a fire in Caribou.

The fire last Wednesday on Water Street killed 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Donahue’s remains were recovered from the scene last week.

State Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the multi-unit apartment building fire.

A one point the Red Cross says they were helping 13 people following the fire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Fire in Surry
Fire destroys home in Surry
Warming Center generic
Warming centers and cold weather resources
School Safety
Lawmaker proposes allowing armed teachers in Maine schools
Fire at Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan
Crews respond to fire at Gifford’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan