Caribou man who died in fire last week identified

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Officials have identified the person who died last week after a fire in Caribou.

The fire last Wednesday on Water Street killed 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Donahue’s remains were recovered from the scene last week.

State Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the multi-unit apartment building fire.

A one point the Red Cross says they were helping 13 people following the fire.

