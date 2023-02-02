A Bit Warmer Today, Windy & Turning Frigid Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***A WIND CHILL WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. ***

High pressure will slide to our south and east today. This will provide us with a warmer southwest wind today ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will warm to the mid-20s to upper 20s north and near or a bit above 30° elsewhere. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see some cloudiness moving into the region during with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly across northern and western parts of the state. A strong cold front will cross the state after midnight tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some snow showers and possibly a few snow squalls as the front moves through. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the wake of the front later tonight. The front will bring us a chance for some snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls on its way through. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in increasing west/northwest winds tonight with gusts to 35 MPH possible after midnight. The gusty wind will usher arctic air mass into the region from northwest to southeast across the state late tonight and throughout the day Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop to near -10° across the north to single numbers to near 10° above zero closer to the coast.

Our Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. The main focus however will be on the gusty northwest winds and the bitterly cold air pouring into the state. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. By mid-late afternoon the entire will see temperatures below zero, likely ranging from around -5° along the coast to around -20° across the north. Winds will gust to 35-50 MPH at times during the day Friday. Wind chills Friday afternoon and early evening will be as low as –25° to -45° at times.

The heart of the arctic air will be in the place Friday night into Saturday. Strong northwest winds will continue with gusts to 35-50 MPH Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills for Friday night into Saturday could be as low as –40° to -60° at times especially after midnight. Wind chills of this nature can lead to frostbite in just a matter of a couple of minutes. So if you have to be outside, make sure to cover as much exposed skin as possible. Despite lots of sunshine expected Saturday, we will not warm much. High temperatures on Saturday will be near or below 0° for most spots with the warmest spots being along the coast where highs will likely reach the mid-single numbers above 0° Saturday afternoon. Winds will start to diminish later Saturday morning through the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Wind chills will still run between -20° to –40° all day.

High pressure will slide to our east Saturday night and Sunday which will allow winds to shift around to the southwest and bring warmer air back into the region. Temperatures will be much better Sunday with highs in 20s north and 30s closer to the coast. We may see some snow showers and maybe some mixed rain/snow showers Sunday too. Monday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible across northern and western areas mainly this afternoon. Highs between 21°-34°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible tonight. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight lows between -10° north to +12° along the coast. Winds will become west/northwest 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH possible.

Friday: FIRST ALERT DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Temperatures falling to the teens to near -20° north and 0° to -10° closer to the coast by mid-late afternoon. Wind chills as low as -25° to -45° will be likely during the afternoon and early evening. Northwest wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 35-50 MPH possible.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT DAY: Mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. Highs in the low to mid-single numbers above 0° closer to the coast, 0° to -10° north. Wind chills as low as -40° to -60° early then –20° to -40° likely by late morning through the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and mixed rain/snow showers possible. Not as cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

