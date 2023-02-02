All Saints students hang socks at sock garden for those in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday afternoon 6th graders from All Saints Catholic School hung donated socks on a fence near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

Hundreds of socks have been collected during the school’s weeklong sock drive.

As we head into a weekend where temperatures are going to be dangerously low students and faculty stressed the importance of lending a hand to those in need.

“There’s people out there that are like just have no home and are really cold and they really need clothes and warm feet is just one thing that they that too much need,” said 6th grade student Gabe Morin.

“We have this really bad snap of cold weather coming up. And the kids have talked about that. Imagine that we are helping people stay warm through the bulk of the winter and this is something that everyone can get behind and do so they’re really excited about it,” said school principal Matthew Houghton.

The sock garden is a collaborative effort between several faith communities in Bangor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.