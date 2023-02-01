Warming centers and cold weather resources

There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday.

WARMING CENTERS

HANCOCK COUNTY:

ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.

KENNEBEC COUNTY

AUGUSTA: Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Dr. Friday (2/3) and Saturday (2/4) from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

WATERVILLE: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen will open up on Saturday (2/4) 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Lunch will also be served at 11:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, hot chocolate. For more information, click here.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

LINCOLN: Public Works garage. Open Friday (2/3) 5:00 p.m. which will stay open until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday (2/4). Staff will be at the shelter when it’s open. People arriving for this service are being told to bring food and blankets. This service is for Lincoln residents only. No pets are allowed. For more information, click here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

BAILEYVILLE: Baileyville Town Office. If it’s after 4:00 pm call dispatch (427-6992) and somebody will come open the office up. For more information, click here.

RESOURCES

HANCOCK COUNTY

BLUE HILL: DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula. They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday (2/1) or Thursday (2/2) because it will be too cold to deliver Friday and Saturday.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Additional assistance and resources for shelter can be found by calling 211, texting your zip code to 898-211, or visiting 211Maine.org.

Southern Maine resources can be found by visit our media partner WMTW’s website.

