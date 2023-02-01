Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home

JAY, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon.

Jay Police say officers responded to Pleasant Drive for a reported shooting just before 1 p.m. and found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported by LifeFlight and was last known to be in stable condition.

The injured man’s brother, who is not being identified, was arrested and is now in custody at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.