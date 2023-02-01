Sunshine & Chilly Today, Dangerously Cold End Of Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with a nice day today under partly to mostly sunny skies. After a very cold start to the day, temperatures will climb to the mid-teens to around 20° north and upper teens to low 20s elsewhere. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and with winds turning to the southwest, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as last night. Lows tonight will drop to the single digits either side of 0° across the north and single numbers to low teens above 0° closer to the coast.

High pressure will slide to our east Thursday allowing some warmer air to move into the region ahead of a strong cold front. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs topping off in the mid-20s to low 30s. A strong cold front will cross the state Thursday night. The front will bring us a chance for some snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls on its way through. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in gusty northwest winds ushering a bitterly cold air mass into the region during the day Friday. High temperatures on Friday will occur early in the day with temps in the single numbers to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. Arctic air will pour in during the day causing temperatures to fall as the day progresses. By late afternoon/early evening, temperatures will be down to around 0° along the coast and between about -5° to -20° elsewhere, coldest north. Wind chills during the afternoon and early evening will be as low as –25° to -45° at times. The heart of the arctic air will be in the place Friday night into Saturday. Strong northwest winds will continue with gusts to 30-45 MPH Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills for Friday night into Saturday could be as low as –40° to -60° at times. Wind chills of this nature can lead to frostbite in just a matter of a couple of minutes. So if you have to be outside, make sure to cover as much exposed skin as possible. Despite lots of sunshine expected Saturday, we will not warm much. High temperatures on Saturday will be near or below 0°. Wind chills will likely run between -20° to –40° all day.

High pressure will slide to our east Saturday night and Sunday which will allow winds to shift around to the southwest and bring warmer air back into the region. Temperatures will be much better Sunday with highs in 20s north and 30s closer to the coast. We may see some light snow inland and rain/snow mix along the coast Sunday too.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 15°-24°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between -3° to +15°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 24°-34°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: FIRST ALERT DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the single digits to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere early in the day then falling to the teens to near -20° north and 0° to -10° closer to the coast during the afternoon. Wind chills as low as -25° to -45° will be likely during the afternoon and early evening.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT DAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. Highs near 0° along the coast, single numbers and teens below zero elsewhere. Wind chills as low as –20° to -40° likely throughout the day.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow and/or mix possible. Highs in the 20s north and low to mid-30s closer to the coast

