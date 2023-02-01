Pro wrestling helps Maine Skateboarding Association

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Let’s Wrestle and Limitless Wrestling are teaming up with the Maine Skateboard Association for a special fundraiser event named “REVAMPED” on Saturday, Feb 4.

It will take place at the Indoor Yard Sale on 80 Rudman Road in Brewer.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets are LimitlessWrestling.com/letswrestle or get tickets at the door the day of the show.

