Portland Police: Burglar caught dragging safe through snow in suitcase

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man was arrested after authorities say he was caught dragging a safe in a suitcase through the snow in Portland.

Officials were called to Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, officials say they spotted Joseph Call, of Portland, and another man dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase.

Both men fled from authorities, but Call was taken into custody. The other man has not been caught.

Officials say the safe was taken from the office of a local business.

Call faces multiple charges, including burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

Police continue to search for his accomplice. He is described as a white man wearing a tan/orange jacket with a dark hat and gloves.

