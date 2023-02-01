Not As Cold Overnight. Warmer Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to keep skies mostly clear overnight. It will be cold with lows ranging from the single digits above and below zero. The winds will be light, but strong enough to send some wind chill values below zero.

Another day with mostly sunny skies on Thursday although there will be more clouds present in the mountains. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 20s and low 30s. By the evening, a cold front will approach the region bringing the chance for light snow showers in the mountains. Snowfall accumulations will be light with only a few inches possible.

Light snow possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. Best chance will be over the far north where only a few inches will be possible. (WABI)

The strong cold front combined with an upper-level trough will begin to move into the region by Thursday night and will stick around into Saturday. This trough will allow a blast of Arctic air to surge into the region bringing us the potential for sub-zero highs and some of the coldest wind chill values we have seen in years. Friday will have highs in the morning, the rest of the day will have plummeting temperatures. Winds will also be increasing which will send wind chill ranging from –10° to –30° Friday afternoon. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday. A statewide Wind Chill Watch has been issued Friday afternoon into Saturday.

A statewide Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will more than likely be replaced with a Wind Chill Warning. (WABI)

The REAL cold arrives Friday night and into Saturday. Because of the dangerous cold and even COLDER wind chill values, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday. Air temperatures Friday night and early Saturday are expected to range from -15° to -25°.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will be in the teens & 20s below zero. (WABI)

Once you factor in northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph, WIND CHILL values will range from -40° to -60°. With values this cold, frostbite on exposed skin can set in within 5 minutes. It is extremely important to limit time outdoors during this timeframe. Make sure to check on your neighbors and remember your furry friends. Saturday will see little improvement. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. Northwest winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph so wind chill values are still going to be well below zero ranging from -20° to -40°. Winds will begin to taper off by Saturday afternoon, but it will still be cold.

Wind chills Saturday morning will range from -40° to -60°. Dangerous conditions expected. (WABI)

The cold will retreat northwards by Sunday as highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s. Expecting a slight breeze that could keep wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero. By Sunday afternoon, light snow will spread across the region and will linger into early Monday.

Warmer weather with highs in the 30s and low 40s expected for the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the single digits above and below zero. WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light snow will arrive in the north with only a few inches possible. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Partly cloudy. Falling temperatures with morning highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy winds will send wind chill values below zero. Dangerous cold temperatures and even colder wind chill values overnight.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Mostly sunny with frigid highs ranging from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. NW wind gusts up to 45 mph will push wind chill values as cold as -60°! Frostbite will be likely in less than 5 minutes.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

