Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Even with temperatures in the teens, it’s a great day for paddling, or at least it is for Larry Merrill.

For the past 30 years, Larry, who’s now 78, has been on the water at least once, every single month.

So, even on this beautiful, chilly day, it’s no surprise when we asked what he was doing out on the water.

“Paddling! What else do you do on a nice February first? Today is month number 360. So, 30 years done, only 20 to go till 50. I’ve just been paddling in, and after a while, I just realized, ‘Hey, I’ve been doing this a long time’. I checked my records and I might as well just keep doing it. And so now, I do it, because I do it,” said Merrill,

He won’t go out on any day. He does watch for better temperatures and weather conditions.

Merrills added, “Only 20 is about as low as I’ll go because it’s cold. I guess the worst thing I remember, I had to go to Verona Island one day, and there was about two feet of snow, and I was just wearing my wetsuit. I guess they got kinda cold walking through the snow and carrying the boat, so that’s probably as tough as it has ever been. And this is no problem.”

But, what if you get out there one day and the conditions aren’t as good as you thought?

Do you go back?

“Well, I would never go back. Once I’m there I’m going to do it. There’s no sense not doing it,” said Merrill.

In addition to paddling every month, Larry runs and has kayaked in 43 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Races since 1971.

He says committing to these activities has kept him going over the years.

Merrill said, “It’s been one of the most fun things I’ve done in my life. It’s given me a reason to stay in reasonable physical shape. If I didn’t do kayaking and running, I would weigh 300 pounds. It is the reason that I am as healthy as I am, which is reasonably healthy faculties. As I say, I’m gonna give it another another 20 years, aiming for 50 years.”

