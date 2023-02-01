Justice Douglas nominated for associate justice on Maine Supreme Judicial Court

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has nominated a 20-year veteran judge in Maine to serve as an associate justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

71-year-old Wayne Douglas from Old Orchard Beach has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court.

He was first nominated to the Maine District Court by former Governor Angus King in 2002 and reappointed by former Governor John Baldacci in 2010.

In 2015, former Governor Paul LePage appointed Douglas to the Maine Superior Court.

Justice Douglas is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Bates College.

