Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.

The snow dump is owned by the City of Bangor, where they dump excess snow at a gravel rock site off Marina Road in Hampden. But once that snow melts, Higgins says the runoff creates issues for their business and customers. He says he’s losing business because it fills up the public boat launch where his customers store their boats, and it causes erosion.

We spoke with Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari who says this is the first time they’re learning about the situation, “The DEP comes in every year and inspects to make sure that we haven’t violated the setback from the river, which we don’t, and we also have a requirement. Unfortunately, people litter and a lot of the snow that we clean up has litter in it. There’s a lot of trash in there,” Huotari said. “So, every year before July 15, we have to have all that cleaned up unless the snow melts later, And then we have crews go into a cleanup with a supervisor, usually it’s myself, because I know I’ll be walking the site with the DP to do an inspection, with any spots that I felt were adequately addressed. And all that trash gets taken to a trash disposal.”

Hamlin’s Marina Owner Dan Higgins adds, “I think the city of Bangor should be involved with the resolution and how we preserve this and keep it open as a public boat launch and stop the runoff. Spring is the best time to look at the problem, because then you can actually see that the runoff. And I’m sure that nobody wants to pollute the river any more than it is I think, I think the intent is good. I just I think it’s a something needs to be brought up.”

Huotari says the site was the best option because of the type of soil there. He says it naturally filters out any salt or remnants from causing a runoff or polluting the river. The Maine DEP audits the snow removal site each year. Higgins hopes that by working together, there can be alternative solutions for snow removal, “There could be other alternative, and I do know that it’s impacting the town of Hamden and the boaters and the launch because there’s very little water left at low tide to hauling launch about, so if there can be a cooperative effort between the town to handle the city of Bangor, so one, I’d like to see that remedy the issue of the silt buildup, but to I’d like a longer term plan to stop snow dumping on the river in Hampden.”

