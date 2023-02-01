Governor to deliver budget address on Valentine’s Day

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills plans to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Valentine’s Day.

The governor will use the address on the evening of Feb. 14 to highlight her budget proposal and outline actions she is taking to strengthen the economy.

“I strongly believe that if we want to build a stronger, more prosperous state where opportunity is available to all, then we must invest in our greatest asset: the people of Maine. That’s what my budget proposal does,” she said.

Introduced earlier this month, her proposed budget is undergoing legislative scrutiny. The budget does not raise taxes, and leaves the rainy day fund untouched at more than $900 million.

The governor was invited to deliver her address on Feb. 14 by Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, the Legislature’s presiding officers.

