Fire crews responded to a fire at Colby College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews in central Maine were at a fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning.

According to Winslow Fire Department, the fire started around 4 a.m. at the Colby Biomass Facility.

Crews from Waterville, Fairfield and Skowhegan also responded to the scene.

The fire was under control and crews were able to leave the scene by 7 a.m.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.