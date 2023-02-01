Fire crews responded to a fire at Colby College
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews in central Maine were at a fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning.
According to Winslow Fire Department, the fire started around 4 a.m. at the Colby Biomass Facility.
Crews from Waterville, Fairfield and Skowhegan also responded to the scene.
The fire was under control and crews were able to leave the scene by 7 a.m.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
