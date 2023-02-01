DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula

Tuesday was another day of splitting and stacking wood at the DownEast Wood Bank in Surry.
Tuesday was another day of splitting and stacking wood at the DownEast Wood Bank in Surry.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday.

DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula.

They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday or Thursday because it will be too cold to deliver Friday and Saturday.

You can find more information about the wood bank and other resources around the region on our website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

gavel
Justice Douglas nominated for associate justice on Maine Supreme Judicial Court
Fire at Colby Biomass Facility
Fire crews responded to a fire at Colby College
Warming Center generic
Warming centers and cold weather resources
Joseph Call
Portland Police: Burglar caught dragging safe through snow in suitcase