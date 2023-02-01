Deadline expires, no deal to buy shuttered Hampden waste plant

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden waste facility shuttered for nearly three years remains without a buyer after an agreement with a prospective partner expired without a deal.

The Municipal Review Committee says the exclusivity agreement with Revere Capital Advisors that began in July ended on Tuesday without a purchase agreement or timeline.

The committee says it is entertaining all options to reopen the recycling and solid waste facility, including further negotiations with Revere or looking at other offers.

The committee, which represents 115 communities, will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday at 2 p.m.

