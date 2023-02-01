Deadline expires, no deal to buy shuttered Hampden waste plant

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden waste facility shuttered for nearly three years remains without a buyer after an agreement with a prospective partner expired without a deal.

The Municipal Review Committee says the exclusivity agreement with Revere Capital Advisors that began in July ended on Tuesday without a purchase agreement or timeline.

The committee says it is entertaining all options to reopen the recycling and solid waste facility, including further negotiations with Revere or looking at other offers.

The committee, which represents 115 communities, will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

Power Lines MGN
Report: Competition failing to produce lower electric rates
Governor to deliver budget address on Valentine’s Day
Revamped
Pro wrestling helps Maine Skateboarding Association
Bar Harbor names interim town manager
25 football players across the country have committed to Orono and 6 of them are from the state...
5 Maine high school football players among dozens of Maine Football commits