Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures.

The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week.

The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from February 10th through the 12th instead.

While cold temperatures are good for ice conditions, organizers say what’s expected this weekend would be unsafe for participants.

There is still time to register for the tournament.

All proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA of Greater Waterville.

And Mother Nature is forcing a major change to the US National Toboggan Championships in Camden as well.

The 2023 Toboggan National Committee has decided to move all racing to Sunday, February 5th.

There will be an abbreviated race format which begins at 8: 00 a.m. with finals starting at 1:00 p.m.

Another change to note: racing is not happening on the original chute due to unsafe ice conditions on Hosmer Pond.

Instead, a newly built apparatus will take contestants onto a track on the snow.

