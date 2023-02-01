Bar Harbor names interim town manager

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Town Council has named an interim town manager.

The Mount Desert Islander reports Finance Director Sarah Gilbert took over the role Tuesday night.

Previous manager Kevin Sutherland resigned in a letter to the council last week.

The town cited “personal reasons” for Sutherland’s departure and thanked him for his work over the past year.

The paper reports Gilbert has worked for the town since 2005.

The Council is in a two-week stretch of budget workshops - this, as businesses filed a lawsuit against the town challenging its recently-passed limit on cruise ship passengers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.