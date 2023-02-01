Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.

Right now, their immediate focus is making sure everyone has a place to go as temperatures drop.

Volunteers are working with the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor to open a warming center at the Park Street church.

They also launched a GoFundMe.

After easily reaching their first goal of $5,000 they are now aiming to raise $10,000. That money will be used to buy both supplies for the warming center and hotel rooms for additional shelter.

“By giving anything to Needlepoint Sanctuary in the form of money, or right now what we really need is time. [We need] people coming to the UU on Friday and Saturday to help accept guests, to help them solve their problems, and just ensure we have enough people there supervising to satisfy the church’s expectations so we can do it again,” said Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine’s Dave Carvaggio.

Carvaggio says the warming center will open Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the latest. Depending on volunteer response, they hope to have it up and running even earlier.For more information on volunteering or acquiring services, connect with Needlepoint Sanctuary Bangor on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.