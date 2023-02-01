5 Maine high school football players among dozens of Maine Football commits

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Signing Day and the Maine Black Bear family is growing.

Over two dozen football players across the country have committed to Orono and five of them are from the state of Maine.

Maine’s head coach Jordan Stevens was once a local high school player who became a Maine Black Bear.

He says that he and his staff set out to find the best football players in the state to join his squad.

“And we want to make sure we find the best Maine players and we feel like we did that this year. Guys that love football, guys are invested in continuing to get better continue to grow and you know we want Maine to be that resource for them. No matter what program they’re coming from, they feel like they step into this program and they have the coaching, and the people that support system to improve every day. And I feel like, you know, we have that in all the Maine players we’re bringing in. It’s a great group and a strong group and, you know, each one when we build relationships with over the past year,” said Coach Jordan Stevens.

One of the local Maine signings is making history.

For the first time ever a Hermon Hawk is going to be a Division 1 football player.

Offensive lineman Jaykob Dow signed to play for the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday.

His coach noted that he’s a quiet hardworking kid that come game time can get his team fired up.

For Dow, choosing Orono as his future came down to family.

”So I have two little siblings who are two and a half about an one. I still want to see them grow up. I don’t want to be halfway across the country and just watch them through like a video or picture or something. And then, like being able to have like, constant support is really nice as well,” said Dow.

“You know, he trains every day, you know, working towards becoming a better football player has done a great job academically. We feel like you know, he’s getting him here. I mean, it’s just going to continue to help his growth. You know, he’s going to be someone on the field helping us win games on Saturdays,” said Stevens.

If you needed any further indication of what Dow’s work ethic is like immediately after he signed, he went straight to the weight room.

Stevens noted that the Black Bears are still looking at a few potential players to sign later in the spring and summer.

