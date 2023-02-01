$2.7 million grant supports Washington County students’ mental health needs

HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Students in rural Maine are getting more access to much-needed mental health services thanks to a new federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Education just awarded $2.7 million in funding to MSAD 37, which is based in Washington County.

The money will be used to address a two-part problem. First, the increased need for services among students and, second, a lack of qualified providers to administer those services.

The grant will fund immediate teletherapy access for students.

It will also help the district develop a partnership with the University of Maine at Machias and Husson. The program will encourage Downeast Maine residents to become qualified school-based mental health providers.

“It really just feels like somebody noticed that there’s great things happening here and wants to support us as we support our students. So I’m super excited for the opportunities provided by this program and hope it proves to be a model for other communities as well,” said Dr. Maria Frankland, guidance director, MSAD 37.

The partnership with both universities will begin in the fall semester. If you’re interested in learning more about the program, reach out to Dr. Frankland or contact Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School.

