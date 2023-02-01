$2.7 million grant supports Washington County students’ mental health needs

The U.S. Department of Education just awarded $2.7 million in funding to MSAD 37, which is...
The U.S. Department of Education just awarded $2.7 million in funding to MSAD 37, which is based in Washington County.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Students in rural Maine are getting more access to much-needed mental health services thanks to a new federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Education just awarded $2.7 million in funding to MSAD 37, which is based in Washington County.

The money will be used to address a two-part problem. First, the increased need for services among students and, second, a lack of qualified providers to administer those services.

The grant will fund immediate teletherapy access for students.

It will also help the district develop a partnership with the University of Maine at Machias and Husson. The program will encourage Downeast Maine residents to become qualified school-based mental health providers.

“It really just feels like somebody noticed that there’s great things happening here and wants to support us as we support our students. So I’m super excited for the opportunities provided by this program and hope it proves to be a model for other communities as well,” said Dr. Maria Frankland, guidance director, MSAD 37.

The partnership with both universities will begin in the fall semester. If you’re interested in learning more about the program, reach out to Dr. Frankland or contact Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport

Latest News

The City of Bangor has a nearby snow dumpsite, Hamlin's Marina owner says
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
gavel
Justice Douglas nominated for associate justice on Maine Supreme Judicial Court
Fire at Colby Biomass Facility
Fire crews responded to a fire at Colby College
Tuesday was another day of splitting and stacking wood at the DownEast Wood Bank in Surry.
DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula