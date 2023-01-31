Shooting threat, bomb threat close Maine high school

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - School was canceled at Mount Blue High School in Farmington Tuesday, after multiple threats were made against the campus Monday.

The campus was immediately evacuated, according to a post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page, which also specified that all students and staff were safe.

Students in grades 9 through 12 were able to drive or take the buses home by noon.

Police told Maine’s Total Coverage that a bomb threat was received by the school at about 11 a.m. A thorough search by Farmington Police and State Police’s Explosive Detection Canine Team found no explosive materials on the campus.

Police also said a threat of a shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. Police said that threat was made over social media. Police said they have identified a boy associated with the school as the person who made the threat and that charges are pending. However, due to his age, his name was not being released.

RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington said he expected classes would resume on Wednesday.

