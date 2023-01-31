Maine gas prices on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are on the rise across the country and in Maine.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine Tuesday morning was $3.50.

That’s about seven cents higher than a week ago and 10 cents higher than a month ago.

It’s also about seven cents higher than this time a year ago, but well below the record high of $5.09 set in June 2022.

The national average Tuesday morning was a penny higher at $3.51.

