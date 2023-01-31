Husson University unveils new television remote unit, opportunities in marketing & advertising

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparing students with hands-on learning and skills they can take with them in their careers.

Husson University is doing just that with the newest technology.

We were there Monday as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiled their new One Circle Agency.

It’s student-run and provides them with the opportunity to create marketing and advertising plans for real clients.

Students in the program graduate with the skills for positions like a digital marketer or a communications specialist.

We also went inside the new NESCom Mobile Productions Unit, a TV studio on wheels.

It’s the most technologically advanced mobile unit in the country owned by a college or university.

Students use the new television remote unit to broadcast live Husson sporting events, including football and basketball.

It also serves as the control room for broadcast television shows like “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” and the Maine High School Basketball Tournament.

The goal is to provide students with all the tools they will need to be successful in their future careers.

“With our mission to prepare students for the next generation of jobs, perhaps a career that doesn’t yet exist, this is exactly it. They’re looking at ways to change, be creative, be collaborative, and really figure out their niche and for us it is just a great opportunity to give them an education in real life experience,” explained Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at Husson University.

We learned that four NESCom at Husson University graduates will be working behind the scenes at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

This just goes to show you the sky is the limit for graduates!

