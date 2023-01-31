Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.

Some locations will have some of their coldest lows so far this season. These temperatures will be beat later in the week. (WABI)

Wind chills this evening will be below zero ranging from single digits below zero to the 20s below zero. (WABI)

Quiet conditions with mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday. It will be a cold start, but by the afternoon highs should reach the upper teens to mid 20s. A few more clouds will be around for Thursday, and this will be our warmest day this week with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

A strong cold front combined with an upper-level trough will begin to move into the region by Thursday night and will stick around into Saturday. This trough will allow a blast of Arctic air to surge into the region bringing us the potential for sub-zero highs and some of the coldest wind chill values we have seen in years. Friday will have highs in the morning that will fall through the rest of the day. Winds will also be increasing which will send wind chill ranging from –10° to –30° Friday afternoon. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday.

The REAL cold arrives Friday night and into Saturday. Because of the dangerous cold and even COLDER wind chill values, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday. Air temperatures Friday night and early Saturday are expected to range from -15° to -25°.

Friday night's lows will be some of the coldest lows many of us have seen in years. (WABI)

Once you factor in northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph, WIND CHILL values will range from -40° to -60°. With values this cold, frostbite on exposed skin can set in within 5 minutes. It is extremely important to limit time outdoors during this timeframe. Make sure to check on your neighbors and remember your furry friends.

By Saturday morning, wind chill values will range from -40° to -60°. With values this cold frostbite will set in within 10 minutes. (WABI)

Saturday will see little improvement. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. Northwest winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph so wind chill values are still going to be well below zero ranging from -20° to -40°. Winds will begin to taper off by Saturday afternoon, but it will still be cold.

Lots of sunshine Saturday will highs on either side of 0°. (WABI)

The cold will retreat northwards by Sunday as highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s. Expecting a slight breeze that could keep wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero. By Sunday afternoon, light snow will spread across the region and will linger into early Monday.

Warmer weather with highs in the 30s and low 40s expected for the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from -12° to +10°. Winds will be breezy for the first half of the night with NW gusts up to 30 mph will subside to around 10-15 mph. This will keep wind chill values WELL below zero ranging from -10° to -25°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Partly cloudy. Falling temperatures with morning highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy winds will send wind chill values below zero. Dangerous cold temperatures and even colder wind chill values overnight.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Mostly sunny with frigid highs ranging from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. NW wind gusts up to 45 mph will push wind chill values as cold as -60°! Frostbite will be likely in less than 5 minutes.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

