Brightening Skies & Falling Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering light snow and snow showers will end early this morning as low pressure exits the area. High pressure building in from the west will bring us brightening skies through the day. We’ll have a gusty northwest wind today too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This will usher colder air into the region this afternoon. Highs today will top off in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere by late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will fall as the afternoon progresses so that by late afternoon and early evening, temperatures will be down to the single numbers north and teens elsewhere. Skies will be clear tonight and winds will become light, making for a frigid overnight. Lows will drop back mainly to the single digits below 0° for areas away from the coast while coastal areas bottom out near or just a bit above 0°.

High pressure will give us a dry and cold day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the teens to low 20s. High pressure will slide to our east Thursday allowing some warmer air to move into the region ahead of a strong cold front. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. A strong cold front will cross the state Thursday night. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in gusty northwest winds ushering a bitterly cold air mass into the region during the day Friday. High temperatures on Friday will occur early in the day with temps in the single numbers to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. Arctic air will pour in during the day causing temperatures to fall as the day progresses. By late afternoon/early evening, temperatures will be down to around 0° along the coast and between about -5° to -20° elsewhere, coldest north. The heart of the arctic air will be in the place Friday night into Saturday. Strong northwest winds will continue with gusts to 30-40 MPH Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills for Friday night into Saturday could be as low as –40° to -60° at times. Wind chills of this nature can lead to frostbite in just a matter of a couple of minutes. So if you have to be outside, make sure to cover as much exposed skin as possible. Despite lots of sunshine expected Saturday, we will not warm much. High temperatures on Saturday will be near or below 0°. Wind chills will likely run between -20° to –40° all day.

Today: Brightening skies. Highs in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere by early afternoon then falling to the single numbers north and teens elsewhere by late afternoon and early evening. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between -14° to +6°, warmest along the coast. Light north/northwest wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 16°-24°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and turning much colder. Highs in the single digits to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere early in the day then falling to the teens to near -20° north and 0° to -10° closer to the coast during the afternoon.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT DAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and frigid. Highs near 0° along the coast, single numbers and teens below zero elsewhere.

