“Big Gig” Pitch-Off competition returns to Mason’s Brewing Company

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs will compete for a cash prize and the chance to advance in a statewide competition Tuesday night in Brewer.

The Big Gig Pitch-Off is back at Mason’s Brewing Company, featuring three unique startups in front of a panel of local businesspeople.

Pitches include SwipePitch, a mobile app that aims to reinvent startup networking, Dottie & Finch, a company digitizing and revolutionizing makeup artistry, and Messology Maine, which specializes in sensory play experiences for families.

The audience will also have a chance to vote along with the judges.

The event starts at 5:30 at Mason’s.

