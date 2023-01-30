Woodland’s Ethan Monk scores 1,000th point milestone

Monk said he’s happy to achieve the career mark with a contending lineup that’s helped him get there
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOODLAND, Maine (WABI) - Woodland’s Ethan Monk notched his 1,000th career point over the weekend in the Dragons’ 52-45 win over Sumner.

Monk said he’s happy to achieve the career mark with a contending lineup that’s helped him get there.

“I work a lot in practice all the time. It’s been hard with COVID because we missed a lot of games, but I still did it. It means a lot, but I like winning even more, so I want to win a state championship. We’re a good group, and I think we can do it,” said Monk, senior forward.

Monk and the Dragons will try to draw closer to a state title this season after bowing out to Central in the Class C North Quarterfinals in 2022.

