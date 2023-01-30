Public hearing on sports betting in Maine Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There is a public hearing on sports wagering in Maine Tuesday morning.

The Maine Gambling Control Unit will host the meeting at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta starting at 9am.

There is a virtual option as well.

However, those wishing to speak that are there in person will be given the first opportunity.

Among the items on the agenda are license applications and the rules for operation as well as online wagering and wagering accounts.

Officials said previously the first licenses could be granted as soon as April.

We’ll have more Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.