Portland Reavers brings medieval buhurt combat to Maine

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A local sports team is a blast from the past -- literally!

The Portland Reavers are Maine’s only armored combat team.

Internationally known as buhurt, coming from the French word “to wallop,” this sport transports medieval European fighting tactics to contemporary combat.

From the armor to the weapons to the styles of fighting, watching the Reavers practice feels like stepping through a time machine. Melees are often done using authentic steel armor and weapons that are historically accurate and specialized to fit the activity. The result is making teams like the Portland Reavers not only look but act the part of modern-day knights.

While full-contact steel combat may be considered a niche hobby, Portland Reavers Captain Christopher Wilkins says that buhurt attracts a wide range of participants.

“You’ve got your former college athletes, we have a lot of veterans, we’ve got people who are into mixed martial arts, as well as people who are just medieval enthusiasts and want to swing swords,” explains Wilkins.

The Portland Reavers are going to South Carolina in February for Carolina Carnage, the largest event in the U.S. for steel fighting.

For more information on the Portland Reavers, visit their Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok pages.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.