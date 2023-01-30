New organization in Central Maine to support Law Enforcement Spouses

Women Behind The Line
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Central Maine woman who’s married to a police officer says there’s a lot of support for law enforcement in Maine, but not much for their spouses.

Julia Mank is the founder of Women Behind the Line.

The non-profit organization is all about providing support to the spouses who she says are in the line of duty in some ways.

Mank is married to Sergeant Patrick Mank of the Fairfield Police Department.

She says the state is not listed on the Police Wives of America page which provides resources to law enforcement officer’s families.

While she says they have to be strong because they choose the path to be in, she says having support from fellow women who can relate is important.

“We provide the education and counsel, such as the resources like the book we are going to be going through, so if anybody were to reach out to me, they would be able to get resources, contact information, information for agency chaplains, resources from their own state, and ways that they can get provided by us,” Mank said.

“We also do the fellowship component. As the group grows, we will offer law enforcement officer spouse night out, family events, things like LEOW date nights where we can all grow together,” she said.

