Machias Bulldog Shane Feeney reaches 1,000 point plateau

Feeney and the Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a Class D State Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Shane Feeney from Machias is grateful to join players he looked up to growing up in the Bulldogs’ 1,000 point club.

Feeney and the Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a Class D State Championship
Feeney and the Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a Class D State Championship(WABI)

“Oh, it’s awesome. I’ve had a lot of older people as teammates who I’ve played with and watched in the past. It’s just awesome to look at them and see them score 1,000 points. Now, I’ve scored 1,000 points as well,” said Feeney, senior forward.

Feeney and the Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a Class D State Championship again after falling to Southern Aroostook in last year’s North Maine Final.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Monk said he’s happy to achieve the career mark with a contending lineup that’s helped him get...
Woodland’s Ethan Monk scores 1,000th point milestone
Ben Barr and Bryan Sidelinger have the highlights and scores
January 27 Starting 5
Hales Perspective: Hales Predictions
Hales Perspective: George’s Predictions
Starting 5
Starting 5