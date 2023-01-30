Machias Bulldog Shane Feeney reaches 1,000 point plateau

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Shane Feeney from Machias is grateful to join players he looked up to growing up in the Bulldogs’ 1,000 point club.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I’ve had a lot of older people as teammates who I’ve played with and watched in the past. It’s just awesome to look at them and see them score 1,000 points. Now, I’ve scored 1,000 points as well,” said Feeney, senior forward.

Feeney and the Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a Class D State Championship again after falling to Southern Aroostook in last year’s North Maine Final.

