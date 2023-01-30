Light Snow Overnight. Dangerous Cold Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to spread across the region ahead of a weak low-pressure system. This low will bring the chance for light snow statewide overnight. There will be a few bands of heavier snow setting up south & east of I-95 into early Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations will be light with most locations only expecting a few inches. Just enough to put a coating on the roads and make them slick. Lows will range from the low teens north to the low 20s along the coast.

Light snowfall spreads across the region. Most of the region should only expect a few inches with the highest amounts along the coast. (WABI)

High pressure will begin to build into the region on Tuesday. This will bring more sunshine, but as the high builds in, the pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will increase. Northwest winds tomorrow will gust up to 30 mph at times. The breeze factored in with highs in the 20s & low 30s will result in wind chill values that for most of us will drop below zero by the afternoon. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.

Quiet conditions with partly cloudy skies expected for Wednesday & Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the teens & 20s. By Thursday, highs will close in on the freezing mark.

An upper-level trough will begin to move into the region by Thursday night and will stick around into Saturday. This trough will allow a blast of Arctic air to surge into the region bringing us the potential for sub-zero highs and some of the coldest wind chill values we have seen in years. Friday will have highs in the morning that will fall through the rest of the day. Winds will also be increasing which will send wind chill values below zero.

The REAL cold arrives Friday night and into Saturday. Because of the dangerous cold and even COLDER wind chill values, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday. Air temperatures Friday night and early Saturday are expected to range from -15° to -25°.

Bitterly cold temperatures Friday night as just air temperatures will drop into the teens & 20s BELOW zero. (WABI)

Once you factor in northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph, WIND CHILL values will range from -40° to -60°. With values this cold, frostbite on exposed skin can set in within 5 minutes. It is extremely important to limit time outdoors during this timeframe.

Dangerous wind chill values expected Friday night through Saturday. At their coldest, some of these values could be at cold as -50° to -60°. (WABI)

Saturday will see little improvement. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. Northwest winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph so wind chill values are still going to be well below zero ranging from -20° to -40°.

Lots of sunshine Saturday with highs that will be above and below zero. It will be windy which will send wind chill values WELL below zero. (WABI)

The cold will retreat northwards by Sunday as highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s. Expecting a slight breeze that could keep wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero. By Sunday afternoon, light snow will spread across the region and will linger into early Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Lows in the teens & 20s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing sunshine with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Breezy northwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Wind chill values will drop below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Falling temperatures with morning highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy winds will send wind chill values below zero. Dangerous cold temperatures and even colder wind chill values overnight.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Mostly sunny with frigid highs ranging from the teens below zero to the single digits above zero. NW wind gusts up to 45 mph will push wind chill values as cold as -60°! Frostbite will be likely in less than 5 minutes.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

