John Bapst hockey surges to top of Class B North

The Crusaders have another tough test in front of them when they host No. 3 Presque Isle at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The John Bapst boys hockey team has flown to an 8-2 start, including a Saturday win over the previously-undefeated Messalonskee Eagles.

The Crusaders have another tough test in front of them when they host No. 3 Presque Isle at...
The Crusaders have another tough test in front of them when they host No. 3 Presque Isle at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.(WABI)

The win handed the Crusaders 1st place in Class B North thanks to their leading seniors and contributing underclassmen.

“I think it got our confidence up knowing they can be beaten. We got up in 1st in the Heal points after that win, so I think that means a lot to us. It was a great game, a wicked intense game. Knowing that it was so close but we managed to come away with the win, I think it means a lot to us going forward,” said Caleb Robbins, senior defenseman.

The Crusaders have another tough test in front of them when they host No. 3 Presque Isle at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Feeney and the Bulldogs figure to be in the mix for a Class D State Championship
Machias Bulldog Shane Feeney reaches 1,000 point plateau
Monk said he’s happy to achieve the career mark with a contending lineup that’s helped him get...
Woodland’s Ethan Monk scores 1,000th point milestone
Ben Barr and Bryan Sidelinger have the highlights and scores
January 27 Starting 5
Hales Perspective: Hales Predictions
Hales Perspective: George’s Predictions