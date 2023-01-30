John Bapst hockey surges to top of Class B North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The John Bapst boys hockey team has flown to an 8-2 start, including a Saturday win over the previously-undefeated Messalonskee Eagles.

The Crusaders have another tough test in front of them when they host No. 3 Presque Isle at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. (WABI)

The win handed the Crusaders 1st place in Class B North thanks to their leading seniors and contributing underclassmen.

“I think it got our confidence up knowing they can be beaten. We got up in 1st in the Heal points after that win, so I think that means a lot to us. It was a great game, a wicked intense game. Knowing that it was so close but we managed to come away with the win, I think it means a lot to us going forward,” said Caleb Robbins, senior defenseman.

