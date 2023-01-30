Homecare group opens day program in Brewer

A&M Homecare Day Program in Brewer
A&M Homecare Day Program in Brewer(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new option for elderly care during the day has come to Penobscot County.

A&M Homecare has been providing care over the years for folks who are living at home and need some extra assistance.

They offer services such as bathing, cooking, housekeeping, running errands or simple companionship.

Not only are they expanding to other parts of Maine and across the country, they’re adding a new service.

They’re ready to open their Homecare Day Program in Brewer.

It’s a place for families to take their elderly loved ones during the day for care, food and social interaction.

Owner Adam Ketchum says they’re happy to offer this outlet for folks.

“It’s important for our clients to get out of the house. A lot of them aren’t able to on their own and don’t have resources in the community. It’s a place for them to come in, be with like-minded individuals, and just get out of their normal everyday routine. Our saying here at A&M is ‘where your family becomes our family.’ And we just want to create an environment that’s conducive to people in need,” said Ketchum.

A&M said they take Medicare, Medicaid, private pay and various types of insurance.

For more information, go to aandmhomecaremaine.com, or you can find them on Facebook.

