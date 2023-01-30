Fundraising efforts to help the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is expanding their fundraising efforts to cover their rent for 2024.

The soup kitchen prepares close to 800 meals per week.

Waterville State Representative Bruce White and his wife, Doreen, started the fundraiser and spearheaded the effort last year by donating the entire first month’s rent for 2023.

Their initial goal was to cover the entire year of 2023.

By last month, they had half of 2023 covered.

Now, they have a new goal after the community rallied in support.

“We have done that. We have 2023 covered fully, thanks to the generous donations from individuals, businesses, and other organizations, so we have the full year covered. In fact, we have four months covered for 2024,” White said.

Carla Caron, president of the Soup Kitchen says it means not having to stress about keeping the building open.

“Could we go back out on the street like we were doing before? Yes, but it does not give the people, the community, the ability to come in and sit down and be treated with dignity, loved and cared for, which is what they receive when they come in here,” she said.

The kitchen also provides lightly used winter essentials to people in need.

If you’d like to contribute to the soup kitchen, contact the president, Carla Caron, or Rep. Bruce White.

