Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast.

But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!

On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two.

Just a few days before Christmas, in 2022, local musician, Brice Sinclair and his wife, Marylyn Wood- Sinclair lost their home and most of their possessions in a house fire.

Now, the community is rallying and playing to help the family.

Maine Musican, Christine Poulson said, “Mostly we’re here today to just show Bryce and Maryland Sinclair that we’re with them in this hard time. There’s no way we can touch the amount of money it’s going to take for them to rebuild, but we can make a gesture towards them to know that they have a community of music and local Belfast people behind them.”

But, not only folks from the Belfast area turned out to help.

Musicians from various parts of Maine turned up to show their support.

Which made for an even better time.

People came together to meet and donate in the name of community and music.

One of the event organizers and bandmate of Sinclair, Sam Ladd, said, “It’s great! This is the first time I’ve met a lot of these musicians from Hallowell and Augusta, and they’re renowned musicians. And it’s nice to be introduced to these people who are helping with the event.”

Whether music speaks to one person or brings groups together, it’s always moving to those playing and listening.

And when it helps others at the same time, many agree that that’s a great reason to boogie down.

“I think in the middle of the winter, when your house burns down just before Christmas, and you’re faced with raising two young children or grandchildren, they’re fostering them. To know that you’re gonna give them a boost that they need in the middle of a bleak midwinter. We know we’re doing the right thing,” added Poulson.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.