First round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are on the way to eligible taxpayers.

Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 relief checks Monday.

The payments are expected to arrive in mailboxes later this week.

Maine Revenue Services will issue an estimated 200,000 checks per week beginning next week with the vast majority of qualifying Mainers expected to receive their payment by the end of March.

The relief payments are part of the Governor’s Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm this winter amid high energy costs.

“High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for Maine families this winter. That’s why I proposed—and was pleased to sign—an emergency relief measure that quickly puts money back into the hands of Maine people,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Beginning next week, Maine people will start to receive their $450 relief payment to help ease the burden of increased energy costs. I thank the Legislature for approving this emergency measure and look forward to working with lawmakers to implement policies that will bring down energy costs and improve energy efficiency in the long-term.”

“With Maine people facing high energy costs, Governor Mills directed us to distribute the energy relief payments as quickly as possible, and I am pleased to say we have achieved our goal of beginning to send them before the end of January,” said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. “We will continue to work hard to see that all the checks are sent out as quickly as possible.”

There is nothing that an individual needs to do to claim their $450 payment. Eligible recipients are those who:

Filed their 2021 Maine individual income tax return as a full-time resident of the State for tax year 2021, by October 31, 2022, are not claimed as a dependent on another’s return, and have a Federal adjusted gross income (FAGI) of less than:

$100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately;

$150,000 if filing as head of household; or

$200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Resources to help Maine people and families take action to save money, improve their home’s energy efficiency, and find heating assistance if needed can be found in the Governor’s Energy Office’s updated Winter Heating Guide.

