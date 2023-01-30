Collins, Pingree announce funding to support, modernize passenger ferry service in Maine

Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree have announced new funding that will support and help modernize passenger ferry service in Maine.

$33 million was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation through the Federal Transit Administration’s new Ferry Programs.

The Margaret Chase Smith Ferry Project is getting a $28 million electric low-emitting ferry pilot program grant in order to build a hybrid-electric vessel to replace one that is 35 years old.

In addition, Maine DOT will receive just under $5 million to help improve the Maine State Ferry Service.

The funding will support staffing, maintenance, and customer communication to maintain service reliability through increasing operating costs.

