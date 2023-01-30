Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By The Associated Press and DAVE SKRETTA
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.

The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. Kansas City advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes, who hurt his ankle against Jacksonville in the divisional round, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, even though he was missing three of his wide receivers to injuries by the fourth quarter.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the way with 116 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce — bad back and all — had seven for 78 yards and a score.

Joe Burrow had 270 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for Cincinnati. He was sacked five times.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Belfast Benefit
Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert
People look at the burnt wreckage of a bus accident in Bela, an area of Lasbela district of...
Bus falls off bridge, catches fire in Pakistan, killing 40