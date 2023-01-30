Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning.
Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
According to Village Soup, there were no injuries from the fire, but one person was taken to the hospital for a medical issue.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.