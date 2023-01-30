Central Maine Growth Council says Downtown Waterville is thriving after completing phase one of the revitalization project

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a few months since the completion of phase one of the revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville.

Part of the 11.2-million-dollar project was to convert Main and Front Streets from a one-way to a two-way traffic.The project also improved intersections, sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.

Garvan Donegan with Central Maine Growth Council says the project accomplished several goals including increasing pedestrian and vehicular traffic safety.

He says all of the changes have contributed to more opportunities in Waterville.

“By way of example, the Robin’s Nest, who has most recently moved to the downtown at 173 Main Street, has seen their continued growth occur as well as seeing approximately 92 percent increase in sales activity since just that very recent move in quarter four of 2022,” Donegan said.

He says the next phase of the project will include more housing opportunities where people will be able to live on the upper level of businesses.

