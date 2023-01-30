Bishop Deeley visits Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Bishop paid a visit to students in Bangor on Monday.

In celebration of Maine Catholic Schools week, Bishop Robert Deeley spent time with students and staff at All Saints Catholic School.

Deeley credits Catholic schools for teaching “the whole” student and seeing a student as a person of mind, spirit and body.

He says students in turn feel more connected to the community and one another.

Deeley says he enjoys opportunities like this to get out with people.

“My favorite activity in the Diocese is always the way I can be with people, in whichever way I can be with people. And the children are our people, and the enthusiasm and the joy that they have in what’s happening in the school or in all of our schools is really life giving, for me,” said Deeley.

All Saints Catholic School also recently received institutional accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

