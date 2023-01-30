Afternoon Snow Showers Possible Today, Steadier Light Snow Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet start to our work week today with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. An area of low pressure approaching the state will give us a chance for some snow showers this afternoon mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Highs today will be in the 20s to around 30°. Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine tonight. This will bring snow showers and steadier light snow to the entire state for the overnight hours. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are likely which will likely lead to some slippery roads for the overnight and early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the teens to near 20°

A few lingering snow showers will be possible early Tuesday as low pressure exits the area. Otherwise we’ll see a decent day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the teens to low 20s north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. High pressure will give us a dry and cold day Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the teens to low 20s.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Saturday as we turn our focus is on dangerously cold, arctic air headed our way later this week. A strong cold front will cross the state Thursday night. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in gusty northwest winds ushering a bitterly cold air mass into the region for Friday into Saturday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the single numbers and teens with wind chills running below 0° throughout the day. The heart of the arctic air will be in the place Friday night into Saturday. Strong northwest winds will continue with gusts to 30-40 MPH Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills for Friday night into Saturday could be as low as –40° to -60° at times. Despite lots of sunshine expected Saturday, we will not warm much. High temperatures on Saturday will be near or below 0°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow showers possible, mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Highs between 20°-32°, warmest along the coast. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and steadier light snow likely. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two likely. Lows between 10°-22°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: A few snow showers possible early otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and much colder. Highs in the single digits to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. Wind chills will be below 0°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.