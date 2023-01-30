1 hospitalized after weekend fire at Veazie apartment building

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Veazie Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Veazie Manor on School Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf, the fire was contained to the second floor of one unit, and the tenant was home at the time.

He says the tenant was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Versant did cut power to the building and will not turn it back on until property managers can evaluate the damage.

Metcalf says at least eight people are temporarily displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross or building management

The cause is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.