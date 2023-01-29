Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car

Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.(Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area/NPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.

Authorities said the lion, tagged P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Western Santa Monica mountains after being struck by a vehicle.

P-81′s death comes more than a month after P-22, a Los Angeles area mountain lion, became a local celebrity when he was photographed beneath the iconic Hollywood sign by a camera trap.

That lion had also been struck by a car and was euthanized by authorities.

The National Park Service says vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in the southern California area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Those planning weddings were invited to see a wide range of options for their big day from...
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show
Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures...
Gregory Allen Howard who wrote ‘Remember the Titans’ dies