New Brunswick man seriously injured in Houlton crash

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Canadian man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the interstate in Houlton early Sunday morning.

Maine State Police were called to the south side of I-95 around midnight.

Authorities say 88-year old Ervin Carter of New Brunswick lost control of his pick up.

The truck ended up going over a guardrail, then spinning 180 degrees. It rolled several times down a steep embankment.

Carter was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non life threatening injuries.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was contacted due to spilled fuel and the proximity to the Meduxnekeag River.

