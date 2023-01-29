New Brunswick man seriously injured in Houlton crash

Left lane of I95 South closed for several hours after
88-year old New Brunswick man seriously injured when pick up rolls down steep embankment in...
88-year old New Brunswick man seriously injured when pick up rolls down steep embankment in Houlton early Sunday morning(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Canadian man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the interstate in Houlton early Sunday morning.

Maine State Police were called to the south side of I-95 around midnight.

Authorities say 88-year old Ervin Carter of New Brunswick lost control of his pick up.

The truck ended up going over a guardrail, then spinning 180 degrees. It rolled several times down a steep embankment.

Carter was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non life threatening injuries.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was contacted due to spilled fuel and the proximity to the Meduxnekeag River.

